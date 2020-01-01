Loony Dookers make a bold and cold start to 2020

Image copyright PA Media

Hundreds of hardy New Year revellers have defied the chills of the Firth of Forth to take part in the annual Loony Dook in South Queensferry.

Some people took to the water in fancy dress while other brave souls opted for swimwear.

Charities including the RNLI benefit from the parade and plunge, which is part of Edinburgh's Hogmanay.

Similar new year swims took place across Scotland, including at Castle Douglas, Portobello and Loch Ness.

Image caption The parade and plunge into the Firth of Forth has become an annual event

