Police investigating a fatal road crash are trying to trace two men who are believed to have walked away from the collision.

Officers are still working to formally identify a man who died in the crash on the M90 in Fife on Sunday night.

But they are concerned for the welfare of two others believed to be in the Renault Grand Scenic at the time.

They want to speak to anyone who saw two pedestrians on the M90, near Kelty, at about 23:05 on Sunday.

And they asked people living and working locally to check their outbuildings and contact police with any relevant information.

Police said the silver-coloured car struck the central reservation of the road about 1.5 miles north of junction four.

A Seat Leon car, which was also travelling northbound, then hit the Renault.

The victim was the front seat passenger in the Renault. He died from his injuries at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.