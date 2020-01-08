Image copyright Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh Image caption Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is 350 years old

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh has announced a year-long programme of events to mark its 350th anniversary.

The theme will be climate change and biodiversity loss.

Highlights include an expedition to Papua New Guinea in August to a birthday party for the public in June and gala concert in October.

Regius Keeper Simon Milne said: "All known life depends on plants, yet one in five species is threatened with extinction."

The four-week Papua New Guinea expedition will aim to discover and record new species of plants and insects and monitor biodiversity by using next generation DNA sequencing.

It will work in collaboration with the Papua New Guinea Forest Research Institute and the National Museum of Scotland,

The Nature's Voice Gala Concert on 10 October will be held at the Queen's Hall and include Telemann's Water Music and Vivaldi's Four Seasons.

Other events include the opening in June of the Garden of Tranquillity for visitors with dementia.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh will also exhibit in the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

There will also be a debate on Halting Plant Extinction on 26 November.

Climate emergency

Mr Milne said: "We live in unprecedented times as we face the twin and related challenges of the climate emergency and biodiversity crisis.

"The breadth, depth and worldwide reach of the Botanics places it, and Scotland, at the forefront of efforts to further understand and conserve plants and fungi.

"The Botanics is a treasured national and international institution thanks to the inspired work of so many people over the centuries. I am delighted to invite everyone to help us celebrate this anniversary."

The Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh began in 1670 when two doctors, Andrew Balfour and Robert Sibbald, established a physic garden near the Palace of Holyroodhouse to study and supply plants for medicinal purposes.

The garden prospered and, in 1675, moved to a larger site at Trinity Hospital, where Waverley Station now stands.

In 1763, under the leadership of John Hope, with an endowment from the Crown and Royal status, the garden moved from the Old Town to Leith Walk.

It remained there until 1820, when the garden began the move to its current site in Inverleith.