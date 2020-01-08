Woman killed and four injured in three-vehicle crash in Livingston
- 8 January 2020
A woman has died and four people have been taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash in West Lothian.
Emergency services were called to Cousland Road in Livingston at about 15:20.
Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road between Mill Roundabout and the Hospital Interchange is closed and diversions are in place.