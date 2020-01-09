Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Lothian buses to increase fares

  • 9 January 2020
Lothian Buses

Bus passengers in Edinburgh and Lothians are facing a new round of fare increases from next month.

Lothian Buses has announced the rise will take place on its Lothian, Lothiancountry and EastCoastbuses services from Sunday 2 February.

The cost of an adult single ticket will increase by 6% from £1.70 to £1.80.

However, the cost of child tickets will increase by 12.5% from 80p to 90p and the cost of family day tickets will increase by 12% from £8.50 to £9.50.

Lothian's season ticket Ridacard, which was last increased in 2018 will also see an increase. Airport fares will remain the same.

Nigel Serafini, commercial director at Lothian, said: "Ninety-eight pence of every £1 we receive in fares goes directly back into the running of our business and provision of services."

