Image caption Louise Tiffney was 43 when she went missing in May 2002

Prosecutors have been given permission for a fresh prosecution of Sean Flynn, who was acquitted in 2005 of murdering his mother, Louise Tiffney.

Ms Tiffney was last seen in Edinburgh's Dean Village in May 2002. Her remains were found in East Lothian in 2017.

Three judges have now set aside the previous verdict in the case.

They had considered arguments from prosecutors for a retrial under double jeopardy laws, which mean someone can be tried again on the same charges.