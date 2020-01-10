Image copyright Google

A police officer has been injured during the pursuit of a speeding van in Edinburgh.

A Ford Transit van was spotted by officers travelling at speed on the city's Ferry Road about 17:20 on Thursday.

When it failed to stop, police pursued the vans through the streets of Leith.

During the pursuit, it collided with a number of other cars, damaging wing mirrors, and hit a police car. One police officer suffered minor injuries.

The van was later traced to the North Leith Sands Industrial Estate but the driver had made off.

Police have issued an appeal in a bid to trace the driver of the van.

They want to speak to anyone who was in Drylaw or Leith at the time of pursuit who may have witnessed the incident.

Sgt Jen Forbes said: "There were a number of cars which have potentially suffered damage to wing mirrors or bodywork and I would ask residents to check their cars in case they have damage and report it to us.

'I would also ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward, you may have captured something which could assist us in our enquiries'.