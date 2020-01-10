Image copyright Aitken family Image caption Leeanne Aitken's Ford Mondeo was involved in a smash on the A705 in Livingston

The family of a woman who died in a three-car crash in West Lothian have described her as "a loving, caring mother, daughter and sister".

Leeanne Aitken, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene on Livingston's Cousland Road on Wednesday.

Ms Aitken, from Ladywell, was driving a Ford Mondeo which collided with a Honda CRV and an Audi Q7 on the A705.

Her 19-year-old female passenger was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

The 41-year-old driver of the Audi sustained a serious arm injury and was taken to hospital before being released following treatment.

A 39-year-old man and four-year-old girl who were travelling in the Honda were not seriously injured and the child was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Image copyright Paul Smith Image caption The stretch of road around the scene of the crash was closed overnight on Wednesday

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Ms Aitken's family said: "She always had an ear for anyone that needed it and always a shoulder to cry on, she would do her utmost to help anyone out and offer guidance. She will be missed dearly, but loved always."

Sgt John Easton, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts remain with the friends and family of Leeanne at this difficult time.

"Our investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this tragic incident and we would appeal to anyone who may have seen this crash or who might have dash cam footage to speak to officers.

"We are grateful to everyone who has assisted our inquiries so far."