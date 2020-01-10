Image copyright Traffic Scotland Image caption Two lorries overturned on the road on Tuesday

A stretch of the A1 is to be closed to high-sided vehicles on Saturday morning after severe winds were forecast.

The road will be shut to lorries and double-decker buses between Old Craighall in Edinburgh and the border from midnight until noon.

Two lorries overturned on the A1 on Tuesday, despite the road being closed due to high winds.

The restriction comes as the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind for much of the country from 03:00-18:00.

A similar warning for rain is in place from 04:00 until 18:00.