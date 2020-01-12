Man seriously assaulted in late-night Edinburgh attack
- 12 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man is in hospital after being seriously assaulted in Edinburgh.
The attack on the 37-year-old took place on The Meadows at about 23:15 on Saturday.
Police officers investigating the assault have said the victim's injuries are not life-threatening.
They have appealed for any witnesses to contact them. Part of The Meadows close to Boroughloch Walk has been taped off.