Image copyright Fife Council Image caption Fife Council has been treating all primary roads in its area

A gritter has overturned on a busy road in Fife as crews dealt with icy conditions in parts of Scotland.

The crash has closed the A916 near Cupar between the junction with the A914 and the Scots Tarvit road.

Earlier, Fife Council said all primary roads were being treated with salt.

It said it expected temperatures to fall on Sunday evening and overnight, with a widespread frost and some icy patches.