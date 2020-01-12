Gritter overturns in Fife as icy conditions forecast
- 12 January 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A gritter has overturned on a busy road in Fife as crews dealt with icy conditions in parts of Scotland.
The crash has closed the A916 near Cupar between the junction with the A914 and the Scots Tarvit road.
Earlier, Fife Council said all primary roads were being treated with salt.
It said it expected temperatures to fall on Sunday evening and overnight, with a widespread frost and some icy patches.