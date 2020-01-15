Image copyright Google Image caption The original Sick Kids Hospital dates back to 1863

A safety inspection of Edinburgh's Sick Kids has found good cleanliness and infection control measures, despite delays in moving to a new building.

The Sick Kids facility in the Sciennes area was due to close last July but has remained open after delays to its replacement building.

An unannounced inspection by Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) found very good levels of cleanliness.

But some damage to the fabric of the building was also noted by inspectors.

About £6m has been set aside to keep the existing children's hospital, which dates back to 1863, going until the new facility is ready in the autumn.

Image caption The new Royal Hospital for Sick Children had been scheduled to open in July last year

HIS inspectors also visited the department of clinical neurosciences at Edinburgh's Western General, which was also meant to move to the new hospital in the Little France area of the city last year.

The facility was hit by a bacteria outbreak last year but was given a largely positive rating by inspectors in areas such as infection control and patient feedback.

Ian Smith, head of quality of care at HIS said: "We saw evidence that NHS Lothian has considered the necessary measures needed to continue to deliver services at both sites, until they move to new premises."

Prof Alex McMahon of NHS Lothian welcomed the findings despite a "difficult year".