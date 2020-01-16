Image caption Four pigeons seen feeding under the tables in Waverley Mall food court

Environmental health inspectors are visiting an Edinburgh shopping mall following an infestation of pigeons in its food court.

The inspectors will meet managers at Waverley Mall in Princes Street to formulate a plan to manage the problem.

As many as eight birds have been seen in the court at one time with some even being seen flying at table height.

Waverly Mall officials said they had only received two complaints in 18 months.

Shopkeepers in the centre told BBC Scotland the "vermin" live and roost inside the mall.

Image caption Shopkeepers said pigeons were living and rooting in Waverley Mall

They said a flock of pigeons entered the building last winter when work to widen its entrances meant there were no doors for a while.

Shop owners said mall managers had made many attempts to remove the pigeons humanely, to no avail.

It is understood plans to use high-frequency technology, which neighbouring Waverley Station used, was mothballed following complaints from people saying it affected their hearing aids.

Managers have asked pest control to investigate.