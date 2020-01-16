Image caption William Knox was crossing a road in Pencaitland

An 86-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in East Lothian.

William Knox was crossing Dovecot Park in Pencaitland on Thursday, 9 January, when he was struck by a black Mazda.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after the collision, which took place at about 07:10. Mr Knox later died from his injuries.

Police officers investigating the incident believe the driver of a white van seen in the area may have vital information.

Sgt John Easton said: "Although this happened early in the morning, we know from CCTV that there was a white van in the area just around the time of the crash.

"It was not involved in the incident but the driver may have seen something or have dash-cam footage that may help our investigation."