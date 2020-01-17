Louise Tiffney: Son Sean Flynn charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering his mother, Louise Tiffney, who was last seen 17 years ago.
Sean Flynn, 36, was charged with murdering the 43-year-old, who disappeared after leaving her home in Dean Path, Edinburgh, in May 2002.
Her remains were found near a stately home in Longniddry, East Lothian, on 2 April 2017.
Mr Flynn appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
The 36-year-old, whose address was given as Berlin in Germany, did not enter a plea.
He was released on bail.
Mr Flynn was cleared by a jury in 2005 after being accused of murdering Ms Tiffney.
Last year prosecutors applied to the High Court for permission to charge him with murder under double jeopardy legislation.