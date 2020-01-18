Detectives investigate park rape in Edinburgh

Image caption Police Scotland said the serious sexual assault happened at about 22:45 on Friday in Dalmeny Park, Leith.

Detectives have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in Edinburgh.

Officers said the serious sexual assault happened at about 22:45 on Friday in Dalmeny Park, Leith.

Forensic teams conducted searches of the park on Saturday but no further details about the incident have been released.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said : "Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

The age of the victim is unknown.