Public backing for Princes Street Gardens revamp

A new outdoor concert arena for Edinburgh's Princes Street Gardens has won the backing of a public consultation.

The developers behind the revamp, which would see the Ross Bandstand replaced, say more than two thirds (68%) of the 1,000 people who responded were supportive of changes to the gardens.

However, 27% were opposed or not generally supportive of the design.

A planning application for the project is due to be submitted in the spring.

Heritage groups have raised concerns the redevelopment plans could be too intrusive and lead to the over-commercialisation of the gardens.

But the consultation showed 74% of respondents backed plans to continue to host five major events per year, as the bandstand currently does, with nearly a quarter of respondents opposed.

'Outdated and inflexible'

David Ellis, managing director at The Quaich Project an alliance between Ross Development Trust and the City of Edinburgh Council, which runs the gardens, described the consultation results as "incredibly encouraging".

He said: "As the product of four years' of engagement with stakeholders and the people of Edinburgh, the designs presented at the most recent public consultation will transform West Princes Street Gardens, making it more accessible, open and useful for all.

"Currently, the Ross Bandstand is outdated and inflexible and the plans we're putting forward open up possibilities for a whole range of community groups and activities around the year."

The proposed family area will be next to the recently refurbished Ross Fountain

The view from Princes Street atop the new welcome centre which will act as a gateway between the city's main shopping street and the gardens

As well as replacing the Ross Bandstand, a new visitor centre and new cafes would be built as part of the plans to revamp the prime location underneath Edinburgh Castle.

The public consultation was a mixture of online responses and feedback at sessions at public libraries in Edinburgh.

A separate survey of 214 people under the age of 18 found 83% of them said they would visit the gardens more after the proposed changes were made.

The welcome centre will command a view of the new pavilion and Edinburgh Castle

The Ross Bandstand was developed as a venue in 1935 and has a capacity of 2,400.

Discussions over the gardens' future have been going on for years but American firm wHY beat off competition from 125 teams from 22 countries to design the project in 2017.

The design has been refined since this point and further revisions are planned ahead of the planning application being submitted in the spring.