Tesco Bank is to create 100 new technology jobs at its Edinburgh base.

The company is recruiting test, software and systems engineers, systems architects, solution designers, project managers, and IT and business analysts.

A further 20 jobs will be created in Newcastle as part of a wider investment in online banking.

This is in addition to 20 roles created when Tesco Bank announced Newcastle as the home for a new "leading-edge technology hub" in November.

David Bowerman, chief operations officer at Tesco Bank, said: "It's an exciting time at Tesco Bank as we invest to develop propositions which better meet the needs of Tesco shoppers.

"We know there are deep talent pools in Edinburgh and Newcastle, and we hope to tap into these further."