Investigation launched into OAP's death in Edinburgh
- 25 January 2020
A police investigation has been launched after a 79-year-old woman died following an incident in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said the incident happened in Restalrig Circus at about 18:50 on Friday.
A spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.
No further information is available.