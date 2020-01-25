Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Investigation launched into OAP's death in Edinburgh

  • 25 January 2020
Police outside house Image copyright Alan Simpson
Image caption The pensioner died following an incident in Restalrig Circus

A police investigation has been launched after a 79-year-old woman died following an incident in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the incident happened in Restalrig Circus at about 18:50 on Friday.

A spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.

No further information is available.

