Man's body found near Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth building
- 26 January 2020
A man's body has been found near Edinburgh's Dynamic Earth building.
Police were called to the scene off Holyrood Road, near Holyrood Park, at about 11:00.
The area has been sealed off while police carry out an investigation.
A spokeswoman said: "Inquiries are ongoing and at an early stage. A police presence will be in the area in the meantime."