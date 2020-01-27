Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was attacked on a grassy area close to Mid Road Industrial Estate

A 13-year-old boy has been treated for serious facial injuries after being attacked by a gang of teenagers in East Lothian.

The boy was chased from the Co-op store on Mid Road in Prestonpans before being assaulted on a grassy area close to Mid Road Industrial Estate.

He was taken to hospital following the incident which happened between 17:30 and 18:30 on Thursday.

The attackers were white males, aged between 13 and 14 years old.

One was wearing dark coloured jogging bottoms, a blue Armani body warmer and white trainers, with the others all in dark-coloured clothing.

Det Sgt Mandy Wilkinson, of Police Scotland, said: "The teenager has been left with a serious injury to his face as a result of this assault and we are eager to trace those responsible as soon as possible.

"We are carrying out a number of inquiries in the local area which includes reviewing CCTV footage and I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident on Thursday evening, or the group in the Redburn Road or Mid Road areas, to get in contact with officers.

"Equally anyone who has any information to identify those involved should come forward and assist officers as soon as possible."