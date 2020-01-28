Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Superglue was applied to different areas of the toilets in Edinburgh's National Museum of Scotland

Top tourist attractions in Edinburgh have been targeted by vandals who daubed glue in the toilets.

Police are investigating two incidents at the National Museum of Scotland on Friday and Saturday and another at the Festival Theatre.

On one occasion a child's snowsuit became stuck to a baby changing table in the museum, according to the Edinburgh Evening News.

Officers said the glue was applied to different areas of the toilets.

Insp Trish Robertson said: "Thankfully nobody has been seriously injured as a result of these incidents, however these thoughtless acts were extremely irresponsible and could have potentially harmed young children."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland's non-emergency line.