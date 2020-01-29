Edinburgh Summer Sessions headliners revealed

Image copyright Summer Sessions

Sir Tom Jones, Travis and The 1975, are among the headliners for this year's Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

Lionel Richie, Michael Kiwanuka, McFly and Simple Minds will also headline the Princes Street Gardens event between 8 and 20 August.

Sir Tom headlined the festival's inaugural year in 2018, sporting a tartan jacket, and will open the festival on Saturday 8 August.

Richie will play the following evening on Sunday.

Former Commodores frontman Richie said: "I'm really looking forward to heading back to Scotland this summer, the crowds are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all."

Image caption Sir Tom headlined the festival's inaugural year in 2018 and will open the festival on Saturday 8 August

Brit Award nominee Michael Kiwanuka will play the Scottish capital on Tuesday 11 August followed by The 1975 - whose new album is set for release this April.

McFly will continue their pop comeback on Thursday 13 August, with the band saying in a statement: "We're so excited to play Edinburgh Summer Sessions for the first time ever.

"It's going to be an amazing show in front of Edinburgh Castle and we really can't wait to get back to Scotland."

Two Scottish bands will also take to the Edinburgh stage in Simple Minds - playing Tuesday 18 August - and Travis on Thursday 20 August.

Fran Healy's band return to Edinburgh after a seven-year absence to close the festival, with the frontman calling the venue "pretty breathtaking with Edinburgh Castle as our backdrop".

Jim Kerr of Simple Minds said: "Among the 100-plus shows we have lined up for our upcoming world tour, we are delighted to now be added to the line-up for the Edinburgh Summer Sessions.

"No-one enjoys playing in Scotland more than we do, and we are sure that Simple Minds fans from far and wide will want to join us for what is set to be a memorable concert in our capital city. We look forward to it immensely."

Tickets go on sale at 09:00 on Friday.