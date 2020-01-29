Image copyright Getty Images

A five-strong Edinburgh City Council delegation is to take the train to a conference in France to protect the environment.

The airborne alternative would require a stop-off in Budapest.

Two councillors and three officials were approved by a council committee to fly to Cannes in March.

But officials estimated that flying five people to the south of France and back would cost almost 2,500 kg of carbon.

However, they told opposition councillors who raised concerns, that "comfort" of those taking part in the trip had to be taken into account.

Edinburgh City Council's policy and sustainability committee approved depute leader Cammy Day, planning convener Neil Gardiner and three officials flying to Cannes for the MIPIM 2020 - an international property conference.

'Saved a bit of carbon'

Green councillor Melanie Main called on Mr Day to "lead by example" amid accusations the authority talks about tackling climate change, but takes little action to address it.

Mr Gardiner was the only member of the delegation who publicly said he was willing to investigate taking the train.

He said: "Personally, it's very important to me to reduce emissions where I can and taking a train over plane to MIPIM has always been my intention. I'm very pleased others are also following suit."

Councillor Gillian Gloyer, who first raised the concerns, is pleased that some carbon will be saved by the U-turn.

"Most people understand that you can't expect people to take the plane to Beijing but getting to the south of France really is pretty easy. It's a pity they are still flying back, but at least we have saved a bit of carbon," she said.

Mr Day said: "I don't really mind how we get there as long as we can make the most of the event."

A council spokesperson added: "The council is one of many city partners working together to attract strategic development and jobs growth in Edinburgh and events like MIPIM are key for forging partnerships with international investors, which have in previous years led to landmark developments like New Waverley.

"Following last week's committee meeting, members have elected to travel by train to the conference in March. This is the most sustainable mode of transport available from Edinburgh to Cannes and final travel arrangements are being made."

The council last year declared a climate emergency, as well as pledging to transform Edinburgh into a carbon neutral city by 2030. The authority has tabled plans to encourage more people to take more sustainable methods of transport in its city mobility plan.

Story provided by local democracy reporter David Bol