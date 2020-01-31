Image caption Gorgie City Farm went into liquidation in November with the loss of 18 jobs

A new farm called Love Gorgie is to open at the site of the liquidated Gorgie City Farm in Edinburgh.

The centre in Gorgie not be a working farm as no animals will be killed for produce as was done previously.

Instead it will be a petting zoo and animal therapy centre with projects for mental health volunteers to work on. There will also be a food bank and social enterprise cafe.

The farm went into liquidation in November, with the loss of 18 jobs.

It will be run by Love learning, a charity that supports vulnerable people.

Lynn Bell, CEO of Love learning said: "Not only will the farm remain open seven days a week and remain free, but we will provide a range of exciting education, environmental and social care programmes supporting vulnerable children and adults.

"This will include learning programmes within a newly-established skills academy, social prescribing, animal therapy and employability projects.

"In addition, our educational centre will engage with local communities on environmental programmes around farming and food production and our intention is to have a food bank and social enterprise café. It will be a real community hub."