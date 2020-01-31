Image caption Margaret Grant died in hospital after the attack

Police officers in Edinburgh are making a major push for information one week after a woman was killed.

Margaret Grant, 79, died in hospital after being assaulted in her home in Restalrig Circus at about 18:50 on Friday 24 January.

Both uniformed and CID officers have been out in the area seeking witnesses.

They are looking for a suspect described as white, aged between 20 and 30, about 5ft 6in tall with combed long black hair and a Scottish accent.

He was wearing a black top which may have had white lower sleeves, and dark trousers.

Police believe he had stolen property from Ms Grant's home.

Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston said: "Officers are following a positive line of inquiry but we are still working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and our thoughts remain with Margaret's family. They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

"Anyone who may have seen anything in the Restalrig Circus area around the time of this disturbance, however insignificant they may think it was, should get in touch. Likewise if anyone has dash-cam footage that might help with our investigation, please call us."