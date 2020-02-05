An investigation is under way into the cause a large blaze at a school sports pavilion in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to Watsonian Football Club on Myreside Road just before 09:30.

Fire officials said the first floor of the two-storey building was well alight when they arrived on the scene.

Myreside Road is closed in both directions from Colinton Road to Meadowspot. Firefighters are still at the scene.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 09:23 on Wednesday to reports of a fire on Myreside Road, Edinburgh.

"Operations Control mobilised six appliances and a height appliance to the scene, where crews were met with a well-developed fire on the first floor of a two-storey building within Watsonian Football Club."