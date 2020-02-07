Image copyright Thinkstock

The first stage of new proposals to change flight paths at Edinburgh Airport has been rejected by the aviation watchdog.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said the airport proposals fell short of the requirements of the rules governing airspace change in relation to how the airport had engaged with stakeholders.

The airport can reapply in a bid to reach the second of seven stages.

Previous plans were thrown out by the CAA in 2018.

The new proposals must follow new Cap1616 rules. These rules consist of seven stages made up of two steps each and four "gateways" that must be passed.

An Edinburgh Airport Watch spokesman said continued submissions would create uncertainty for communities.

'Continued uncertainty'

He said: "After nearly five years of repeated attempts by Edinburgh Airport to alter the airspace around the airport, communities are weary of the continued uncertainty hanging over them, and the disrespect being shown by the airport in repeatedly conducting flawed consultation processes.

"Sensible suggestions made to the airport by communities, such as flying over the wider part of the Forth, or avoiding flying at night to avoid causing noise and disruption to communities, have yet to show any progress.

"The link between aircraft noise and health impacts is well established."

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: "The new Cap1616 process allows us to work with the CAA to check and evaluate our approach so we can move through the gateways and on to our submission.

"We disagree with the CAA on this particular issue but this gateway check demonstrates the process in practice and we are working with them to learn more and provide the answers they are looking for."

A CAA spokesman said: "In our gateway assessment, the CAA concluded that the change sponsor (Edinburgh Airport) did not satisfy the requirements under page 36 of CAP1616, specifically: 'The change sponsor must have explained to the CAA's satisfaction how the design principles were influenced through stakeholder engagement against the requirements in Appendix D'."