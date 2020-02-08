Image copyright SNS Image caption A bottle landed near Rangers defender Borna Barisic

A man has been arrested and charged after a glass bottle was thrown on to the pitch during the game between Hibernian and Rangers on 20 December.

A missile landed near Rangers defender Borna Barisic - "narrowly missing players from both clubs", say Police Scotland - in Rangers' Premiership win at Easter Road late last year.

A 32-year-old has been charged with culpable and reckless conduct.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 5 March.

At the time, Hibs said it would review CCTV footage from a newly-installed system at the stadium.

Insp Colin Fordyce said: "Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this incident. Mindless behaviour like this will not be tolerated in any football stadiums across the country.

"The safety of football supporters, players and management is the top priority of football clubs and Police Scotland, with every step taken to identify those responsible for inappropriate behaviour."

Hibernian invested a six-figure sum to update their security measures after two high-profile incidents at Easter Road last season.

Last March, a glass bottle was aimed at Scott Sinclair from the same section of the main stand during the Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat against Celtic.

Then a Hibs fan was jailed for 100 days and banned from attending Scottish games for 10 years for confronting Rangers' James Tavernier during a league match between the sides in Leith last term.