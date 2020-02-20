Image copyright Google

A 33-year-old man has died after being knocked down by a car as it drove out of a car park in Fife.

The man was hit by the white Mercedes Benz A-Class as it drove out of St Margaret Street car park 2 onto St Margaret Street in Dunfermline at about 21:50 on Wednesday.

The driver of the car stopped and called the emergency services who pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Sgt Nicola Young said police were keen to speak to witnesses.

She added: "We're also specifically appealing to a person who spoke to the driver just after the incident happened."