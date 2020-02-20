Image copyright City of Edinburgh Council

Plans for a new £1.3bn waterfront development in Edinburgh have been unveiled revealing what would be a new coastal town of the city.

The former industrial land at Granton would have 3,500 new homes, a school, medical centre, cycling and walking routes and sustainable transport hubs.

The plans will be presented to the City of Edinburgh Council's Policy and Sustainability Committee next Tuesday.

Under the plans, there would a new park linking Granton Harbour to Gypsy Brae.

Council leader Adam McVey said: "We've made a commitment to become a net zero carbon city by 2030 and the regeneration of Granton offers the perfect opportunity to showcase how this can be delivered.

"We are committed to working with the local community and partners to create vibrant new neighbourhoods where people live and travel and grow the economy in an eco-friendly way."

A development framework will be published by the council on Thursday and go on display at Edinburgh College until 6 March.

If the committee approves of the proposal, the local authority will then work with the Scottish government and others to develop a funding strategy having committed around £196m to the regeneration of the area.

The council's depute leader, Cammy Day, said: "The regeneration of Granton will create hundreds of new jobs linked to growth of new services, business, leisure and creative industries and will strengthen the retail and small businesses that already exist.

"Our public sector partners Edinburgh College, National Museums Scotland and National Galleries Scotland, who all have land or buildings within Granton Waterfront, are committed to working collaboratively to maximise the impact of combining our resources.

"I'd encourage everyone interested in this exciting new plan for the area to go along to Edinburgh College and have a look at the plans which will be on display for two weeks from the 20 February."