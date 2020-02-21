Image copyright Google Image caption A 32-year-old man was assaulted on platform two in the station

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was pushed down a staircase at an Edinburgh train station.

The incident happened at 21:55 on Thursday at Haymarket station.

The 58-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where he remains in a critical condition.

A 35-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and assault and is to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

A 32-year-old man was assaulted on platform two in the station. He is being treated for facial injuries.

Det Insp Brian McAleese, of the British Transport Police, said: "We believe a verbal altercation took place between three men on the stairs between platform two and three, which resulted in one of the men being pushed down the stairs and another assaulted.

"Thankfully officers were quickly on scene and a 35-year-old man was arrested.

"I'd now urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it to get in touch with us as soon as possible to assist with our inquiries".