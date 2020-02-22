Image copyright Google Image caption The motorbike hit a pedestrian island on Colinton Mains Drive

A motorbike passenger has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after the bike crashed and the driver left the scene.

The white and red scrambler-type motorbike struck a central pedestrian island on Colinton Mains Drive in Edinburgh at about 22:40 on Friday.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious injuries.

However, the driver rode off and was last seen turning right at Tesco.

Sgt Andrew Trotter, of Police Scotland, appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash, anyone who may have dashcam footage or anyone who has seen the motorcycle around the time of the incident to get in touch," he said.