Rape probe after woman attacked near Linlithgow bar

  • 25 February 2020
Linlithgow High Street Image copyright Google

Police have launched an investigation after a woman was raped in a West Lothian town.

The 29-year-old was sexually assaulted in Linlithgow High Street near the Old Post Office Bar in the early hours of Sunday.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing into the incident.

