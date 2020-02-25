Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Father-of-three killed at Dunfermline car park was 'devoted dad'

  • 25 February 2020
Steven Kennedy Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption Steven Kennedy was knocked down and killed at the exit of a Fife car park in Dunfermline

The family of a father-of-three who was knocked down and killed at the exit of a Fife car park said he was a "devoted dad".

Steven Kennedy, 33, was hit by a white Mercedes Benz A-Class at St Margaret Street in Dunfermline at about 21:50 on Wednesday.

The driver of the car stopped and called the emergency services.

Mr Kennedy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have appealed for witnesses.

His family said: "Steven was a beloved fiance to Katie and a devoted dad to his three children."

Sgt Alastair Purvis, of Police Scotland, said: "We are still appealing for witnesses and specifically a man on a bicycle within the area of St Margaret Street at the time of the incident and two men that Steven may have been with at the Old Inn pub."

