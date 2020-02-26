Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A92 near the interchange with the A909 .

Police are trying to trace the driver of a white van after four lorries were involved in a crash on the A92 in Fife.

A 55-year-old man was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy with leg injuries following the collision between Cowdenbeath and Lochgelly.

Police said the crash happened at about 14:50 after the lorries were forced to take evasive action, near the interchange with the A909.

They want to speak to the driver of a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

Sgt Nicola Young said it was seen travelling eastbound at the time of the crash and the driver could help them establish the full circumstances of what happened.

They also want to speak to anyone with dashcam footage of the incident or of the van.