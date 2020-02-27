Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The charges relate to an incident on Edinburgh's Waverley Bridge

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson's partner wrote to prosecutors saying he should not be charged with assaulting her.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court was told Robyn Lauchlan said the incident which led to his arrest was a "misunderstanding".

The letter was read out in court as Mr Robinson, 45, went on trial accused of assaulting Ms Lauchlan on Waverley Bridge on 13 December last year.

The football manager denies the charges against him.

It is alleged that Mr Robinson grabbed Ms Lauchlan, pushed and pulled her and pinned her against a fence.

He is also accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing and acting aggressively.

The letter was read to the court by Mr Robinson's lawyer Susan Duff.

'A misunderstanding'

In it, Ms Lauchlan said she wanted to "advise you of a misunderstanding which has taken place".

She wrote: "Under no circumstances did my partner do anything to justify his arrest given that he was trying to secure my safety."

In the letter, Ms Lauchlan said she was intoxicated and became distressed after a man who had been speaking to Mr Robinson told her to shut up and Robinson did not intervene.

"In my emotional state I aggressively accused Stephen of not defending me," she wrote.

"At this point Stephen was mortified by my dramatic over-reaction to a minor issue and followed me through the (Christmas) market to ensure my safety."

She added: "He took my hands to calm me down. Under no circumstances did Stephen grab me with aggressive intent."

'Crying and shaking'

Witness Felicity Underdown, 19, said she saw Mr Robinson and Ms Lauchlan at about 19:30 outside the Waverley Bridge entrance to the Christmas market.

She said the woman looked "terrified" as Robinson "caged" her against a fence with his arms, "screaming in her face".

Ms Underdown said: "She was crying, there were tears all down her face and she was shaking."

She said Robinson grabbed the woman and pulled her and was swearing but she could not recall what was being said.

Ms Underdown said she shouted at Mr Robinson to let the woman go.

She alerted security guards who called police.

The witness was questioned by Ms Duff, who read Ms Lauchlan's letter to her.

Ms Underdown agreed that if Ms Lauchlan disagreed with her version of events she could be "mistaken" and Ms Lauchlan's version would be the truth.

Dawn Webster, a security guard, called colleagues after seeing Mr Robinson allegedly yank Ms Lauchlan's handbag.

She said he later got the tearful woman "up against the railings".

Under examination by Ms Duff, Ms Webster said she could not directly see Robinson's hand on the bag as Ms Lauchlan was in front of him.

The trial before Sheriff John Cook continues.