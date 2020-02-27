Image copyright Fife Jammer Locations Image caption The police 4x4 ended up in a ditch

A police vehicle has been pictured crumpled in a ditch following a crash in Fife.

The A92 has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath following the two-vehicle collision, which happened at about 13:40 on Thursday.

Police said diversions had been put in place and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Police Scotland described the crash as serious. It is not known whether anyone has been injured.