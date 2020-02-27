Police car in ditch after 'serious' crash on A92 in Fife
- 27 February 2020
A police vehicle has been pictured crumpled in a ditch following a crash in Fife.
The A92 has been closed westbound from Crossgates to Cowdenbeath following the two-vehicle collision, which happened at about 13:40 on Thursday.
Police said diversions had been put in place and urged motorists to avoid the area.
Police Scotland described the crash as serious. It is not known whether anyone has been injured.