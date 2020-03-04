Image copyright Scottish SPCA Image caption The emaciated python was found on Musselburgh beach

A three-foot long python has been found dead inside a bag on a Scottish beach.

The adult snake was emaciated and suffering from malnutrition when it was discovered by a passer-by on Musselburgh beach in East Lothian on 27 February.

The Scottish SPCA was alerted and the charity believes the reptile may have been dead before it was left in the bag.

They are now appealing for any information about the incident.

'Already dead'

Emma Phillips, an inspector with the Scottish SPCA, said: "Sadly, the snake was already dead when it was discovered.

"The person who alerted us to the reptile found it at around 1.30pm on the beach inside an organza bag. The snake is an adult royal python and about three feet in length."

She added: "A post-mortem showed it was emaciated and died due to malnutrition, so it was possibly dead before being discarded.

"The condition of the python would not have developed overnight and should have been treated much sooner."

Anyone who recognised the reptile was asked to contact the Scottish SPCA on its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.