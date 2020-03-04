Man unfit for trial over woman's burning car murder

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Ann Drummond had suffered "serious injuries" before she was found

A man accused of murdering his former partner by locking her in a car and setting her on fire is unfit to stand trial, a court has been told.

Kevin Marks, 47, who is also known as Kevin McFaulds, is charged with driving Ann Drummond to a remote location near Drumcross Farm, Drumcross Road, Bathgate, on 25 June 2019.

It is alleged in the car Mr Marks struck her on the head with a brick,

It is alleged he poured petrol over her, locked the car and ignited it.

The 47-year-old mother, from Livingston, died two days later at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary.

The alarm was raised by a farm worker who spotted the car on fire.

Lady Stacey made a temporary compulsion ordering Marks to remain at the State Hospital for treatment.

Examination of facts

At the High Court in Glasgow defence QC Shelagh McCall said: "Mr Marks is unfit for trial and unfit to tender a plea. He is currently subject to a treatment order at the State Hospital."

Judge Lady Stacey ruled Marks was unfit to stand trial after seeing reports from psychiatrists.

She told him: "Mr Marks we won't have a trial due to your condition, instead we will have an examination of facts."

This will be held at the High Court in Edinburgh on 24 August.

Prosecutor Alan Cameron said: "At the examination of facts we intend to hear statements made by Ms Drummond shortly before her death to emergency services and statements made by her days before."

Mr Marks is also accused of shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner and uttering offensive and indecent remarks towards his 94-year-old grandmother Mary McDonnell and his aunt Trina Milne at a house in Kirk Road, Bathgate, on 24 June last year.

He is also alleged to have assaulted Thomas O'Hara by pushing him on the body at the Glenmavis Tavern, in Bathgate or 24 June 2019. He is also accused of refusing to leave the premises when asked to do so and repeatedly struck a door with a dog lead.