Elevated flaring has stopped at the Mossmorran petrochemical plant in Fife.

It follows the unplanned shutdown of a major compressor at ExxonMobil's site just before 15:00 on Tuesday. Unplanned flaring followed while the compressor was restarted.

Residents said flames were visible from Edinburgh and as far away as Dundee. Production at the plant only resumed on 21 February after a temporary shutdown.

The site was closed for five months in August after two boiler explosions.

The environmental watchdog Sepa was alerted by ExxonMobil.