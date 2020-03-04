Image copyright NetworkRail Image caption The proposals will see construction of a bridge walk and viewing platform on the Forth Bridge

Plans for a Forth Bridge visitor centre and bridge walk have been given the green light by councillors.

Under the plans, the public will be able to climb the world-famous structure and learn about its heritage as well as get views from 367ft (110m).

The proposals will see construction of a bridge walk and reception hub on the south side of the Unesco World Heritage site at South Queensferry.

Network Rail submitted its proposals for the new hub last September.

Image copyright NetworkRail Image caption The visitor centre will be built on a brown field site in South Queensferry

Groups of between 12 and 15 people wearing safety harnesses will be lead out onto the bridge's south cantilever, walking up to a viewing point at the top using walkways built into the structure.

Up to three groups an hour will be allowed on the bridge, with each tour expected to last about two and-a-half hours.

It is estimated the bridge walk could attract around 85,000 visitors and create about 35-40 jobs.

Longer-term plans to create visitor facilities at the north end of the bridge are also under development and could see future access to the top of the north cantilever, via a lift.

Alan Ross, Network Rail Scotland's director of engineering and asset management, said: "We are pleased to have secured planning consent for the project.

"The bridge walk experience will offer the public a unique and memorable visit to one of Scotland's most loved structures and bring extra tourists to the town.

"We are fully committed to working with the people of Queensferry to deliver our plans sensitively and with as little disruption as possible."