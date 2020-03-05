Image copyright Bill Kasman/Geograph Image caption The attacks were carried out by Brother John Farrel (picture) who was jailed in 2016, and another priest who is now dead at St Ninian's School in Fife

A man who was sexually abused by monks at a Fife children's home has been awarded more than £300,000 in damages.

The man, known as "Victim T", was raped, beaten and molested while boarding at St Ninian's School in Falkland, Fife.

The attacks were carried out by Brother John Farrell, who was jailed in 2016, and another priest who is now dead.

The Congregation of Christian Brothers tried to pay Victim T £82,000 last year.

However, a sheriff has now ordered they pay nearly four times that figure.

'Find justice'

Victim T, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "Those monsters robbed me of a childhood, a living and the ability to simply connect with other people.

"I now hope to move on with my life and hope other victims out there find justice as well."

Victim T stayed at St Ninian's between January 1979 and December 1980.

Brother Farrell was convicted of three indecent assault charges in July 2016 and sentenced to five years in prison.

Brother Ryan died in July 2013 before being investigated but it was ruled that his attacks did occur.

Victim T raised a civil action in the Court of Session in Edinburgh.

His lawyer Kim Leslie argued he should be compensated not just for the abuse but also for lost income after mental trauma affected his ability to work.

In a written judgement Sheriff Kenneth McGowan ordered the Christian Brothers to pay £317,000 in damages.

He said: "The severity of the abuse in this case and the damage suffered by the pursuer justify an award near the top of the scale for cases of this nature."