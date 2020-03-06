A man who tried to murder a baby girl after she cried in a Leith flat has been jailed for six years.

Lukasz Chomiczewski, 26, pulled the one-year-old from a baby walker and threatened to kill her before throttling her on 6 August last year.

Chomiczewski had earlier denied attempting to murder the baby but was found guilty after a trial.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard the baby survived the attack without lasting damage.

Judge Norman McFadyen told Chomiczewski: "This was a case which was aggravated by the vulnerability of the victim.

"For no reason that is apparent other than the baby was crying you threatened to kill her, seized and compressed her neck, restricting her breathing and you inflicted injuries on her."

The judge also ordered that Chomiczewski should be kept under supervision for a further two-year period.

'Senseless attack'

He has a previous conviction for assaulting a woman which resulted in a 30-day prison sentence.

Defence solicitor advocate Jim Stephenson told the court Chomiczewski continued to maintain his innocence over the attempted murder of the baby.

Mr Stephenson said: "He understands he has been convicted of a serious offence and will receive a custodial sentence."

He said Chomiczewski, a prisoner in Edinburgh, had come to Scotland in 2017 and his immediate family were in Poland.

He added: "It is likely he will return to Poland on the completion of his sentence."

"He will find his time in custody difficult because of the language barrier and the fact that he has no-one visiting him."

Det Ch Insp Iain Ramsay, of Police Scotland, said: "This was a senseless attack on a defenceless child resulting in serious injury.

"Chomiczewski was in a position of care for the girl and was meant to protect her, instead he subjected her to a terrifying ordeal, for which there is no justification."