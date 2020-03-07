Three masked men stole five toy guns after forcing their way into a property in Edinburgh.

The robbery took place at about 00:20 on Saturday in the Easter Drylaw area of the city.

No-one was injured and police said the replica guns did not pose a risk to the public.

The three men were all described as being of average build and height and were wearing dark clothing, with masks and their hoods up.

Det Insp Adam Brown said: "We are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward and assist with our inquiries.

"While items such as these replica toy guns are commonplace, they could cause alarm if they're seen being carried in public.

"The three men were seen running from the area with the guns in their hands, so if you saw this or anything suspicious, please get in touch.

"I'd also extend that request to anyone who has possibly been approached by individuals trying to sell replica weapons like this."