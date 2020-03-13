St Andrews University confirms case of Covid-19

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Founded in the 15th Century, St Andrews is Scotland's oldest university

A student at St Andrews University in Fife has tested positive for coronavirus after visiting Switzerland.

Vice-chancellor Professor Sally Mapstone said the student was recovering in self-isolation.

The student, who lives alone, developed Covid-19 after arriving back in the UK.

St Andrews students were advised by officials this week to prepare for all teaching and assessment to take place online.

Prof Mapstone added: "We understand this development will cause concern amongst our students, staff and the wider community. It is however entirely expected given the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic.

"We have been advised by NHS Fife health protection team that classes at the university should continue to take place today, which is the last day of teaching before the start of spring break."

The Scottish government has not recommended that schools, colleges or universities close amid the pandemic, but First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the situation would be "kept under constant review".

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch told the BBC on Friday that guidance remains in place, adding that such closures were "not necessarily going to happen".