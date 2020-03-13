Fire crews tackle blaze at Wester Hailes school
More than 30 firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a secondary school in Edinburgh.
The alarm was raised shortly after 20:00 at Wester Hailes Education Centre.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said seven appliances had been sent to the scene.
The fire is believed to have broken out in a cupboard. A local resident who was a former pupil at the school said it appeared to be badly damaged.
He told PA News: "The fire looked really severe. I got there when they were just opening the door.
"The fire has been tamed and it's under control. There's a lot of damage.
"I was devastated, and the fact that my little brother still goes to the school and the exams are just around the corner."