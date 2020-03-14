Image copyright Oskar Czapkiewicz Image caption Footage on social media showed a well-established fire

A fire at an Edinburgh school and two assaults in the area may be linked, police have said.

Firefighters were called to blazes at Wester Hailes Education Centre and nearby outdoor activity space Bridge 8 Hub on Friday night.

Police suspect the fires were caused by the same people who attacked a man and woman the same night.

The woman, 37, was seriously injured on Union Canal path and the 30-year-old man was attacked in the same area.

The man was assaulted at about 19:30, the school fire happened just after 20:00 and the woman was attacked at about 20:30.

Police said the woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to her injuries, which were described as "serious but not life-threatening". The man was not injured.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and said they were following positive lines of inquiry.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was located inside a cupboard in the school and left the building "heavily smoke damaged".

Fire crews from seven appliances spent four hours at the scene, although no casualties were reported.

'Very sad'

The Bridge 8 Hub's social media accounts posted photos of the burning site and the torched aftermath, adding: "Words cannot express how this makes you feel.

"This is a fantastic neighbourhood and people get up every day and get on with their day jobs.

"There was a beautiful larch building before.... Very sad."

Wester Hailes Education Centre is the former school of Edinburgh South MP Ian Murray, who launched his campaign for the deputy leadership of the Labour Party at the school in January.

It also hosted Education Secretary John Swinney last month, as he gave a speech outlining plans for a review of the Scottish curriculum to a group of head teachers and education figures.

Oskar Czapkiewicz, a former pupil at the school, said: "The fire looked really severe. I got there when they were just opening the door.

"The fire has been tamed and it's under control. There's a lot of damage.

"I was devastated, and the fact that my little brother still goes to the school and the exams are just around the corner."