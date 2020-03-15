Image copyright Oskar Czapkiewicz Image caption Footage of the fire appeared on social media

Two teenagers have been charged after an Edinburgh secondary school was badly damaged by fire.

More than 30 firefighters tackled the blaze at Wester Hailes Education Centre which was reported at about 20:00 on Friday evening.

Police Scotland said two 16-year-old boys had now been charged in connection with wilful fire raising.

They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday. There were no casualties as a result of the fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said the fire appeared to have started in a cupboard, and the school was left badly smoke-damaged.

Police are also investigating two assaults that took place near the school around the time of the fire, and said they were following positive lines of inquiry.