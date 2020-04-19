Image caption Caroline Buckle owns Tower Farm Riding Stables in Edinburgh

The owner of one of Scotland's oldest riding stables has vowed to keep fighting for her horses despite having no income during the lockdown.

Tower Farm Riding Stables in Edinburgh normally provides lessons to 400 people each week.

But like many businesses it has had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Caroline Buckle, whose family has run the stables for 48 years, said keeping the 39 horses fed and watered with no money coming in was a real struggle.

She said: "My horses are relying on me so I will find a way, I have to. I look at their faces and it makes me very upset."

The stables owner said having to close the farm was "just horrendous".

She added: "Seeing the staff and children turning up for their lessons and being told they couldn't see their favourite ponies. It has been heartbreaking."

She said the business was already using its overdraft and that it would cost about £5,000 a month to keep the centre on the city's Liberton Drive running.

"I now have zero income, but a lot going out," she said.

"I need to pay for farriers, hay, water, veterinary treatment, field rental and pest control.

"I'm feeling a lot of stress and anxiety. I've been very worried about the future of the farm."

Mrs Buckle, 42, has furloughed seven of her 15 staff.

She said she spends £450 a month just on water for the horses and £1,500 on pest control.

The mother-of-two said the situation was far worse than what the farm experienced during the foot and mouth outbreak of 2001.

She said: "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to tackle. Events were cancelled during foot and mouth but we could keep operating by restructuring and using lots of disinfectant.

"We are the only licensed stables in Edinburgh and it is sad to think it might not be there one day."

The riding stables sits on eight acres, with a further 100 acres of fields rented for the horses to graze on.

It provide lessons for all age groups - with the oldest rider in her 80s.

Mrs Buckle said she had received emails from all over the world from people who had grown up riding at the farm. She has also had donations via crowd funding.

She said: "The emails of support from people saying they are thinking about me - plus looking around at all my loyal staff - has made determined not to give up.

"People have said how they have so many good memories of the stables and how we have instilled a passion and empathy for horses in them and how they have taken these skills into their adult lives.

"I want to fight and come out of the other side. I feel very strongly that we will come out the other side no matter what debt we have."